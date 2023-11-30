Orten Was The Case: The Ultimate Indie Gaming Experience

The indie gaming scene has been making waves this year with a number of standout titles. One such game is Orten Was The Case, hailed as the 'most indie game of the year', and it's now available for all to enjoy. Developed by Oskar Thuresson, this unique adventure game offers a time-loop based narrative set in a fictional mid-90's Swedish metropolis suburb.

Orten Was The Case is now available on multiple platforms including PC Steam and Epic, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The game's protagonist is Ziggy, a simple teenager who mysteriously finds himself stuck in a time loop after a blackout. As Ziggy, players will explore the secrets of this unusual neighborhood, uncovering clues to break free from the time loop and solve the mystery of the Midnight Council as well as the strange occurrences in the Gravel Pit.

The game promises a dynamic experience as events unfold in real-time, with NPCs living their lives and each loop remaining the same unless the player can change the outcome. Puzzles, hidden passages, and dialogue with the inhabitants of Orten are all part of the journey. To get a glimpse of what to expect, check out the launch trailer here:

Orten Was The Case is a fascinating blend of detective and puzzle genres, wrapped within an intriguing time loop mechanic. With a rich backstory inspired by the developer's hometown, this game invites players to step into the shoes of Ziggy and navigate the complex mysteries of his hometown. The more you dig, the more you'll discover that not everything is as it seems in Orten.