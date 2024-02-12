Neon Blood: A dark JRPG/Graphic adventure on the Horizon

Indie publisher Meridiem Games and developer ChaoticBrain Studios have just dropped the first trailer for their upcoming dark JRPG/Graphic Adventure game, Neon Blood. The title, which is expected to hit the digital shelves of PC via Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch later in 2024, boasts a unique 2.5D aesthetic, merging 2D PixelArt sprites with 3D-modeled environments.

The trailer, aptly named 'Welcome to Viridis', provides a sneak peek into the gameplay of Neon Blood, showcasing several spectacular scenes animated by the talented team at Sunshine Animation Studio, known for their notable contributions to numerous major titles in the industry. The game is now available to be added to your wishlist on Steam and PlayStation, with Xbox and Nintendo Switch following suit soon. You can catch a glimpse of this engaging new title right here:

Set in the year 2053, post the Third World War, Neon Blood takes place in a single megacity, Viridis, bifurcated into two distinct cities - the opulent Bright City and the dystopian Blind City. Players will step into the shoes of Axel McCoin, a detective from Blind City, who stands up against the stark social injustices caused by the class differences between the two cities. As Axel, players will encounter allies and enemies alike, including the formidable Ruby Emerald, who will stop at nothing to thwart Axel's revolutionary plans.

With its intricate cyberpunk-themed narrative, visually striking 2.5D aesthetic, and contrasting environments, Neon Blood promises an immersive gaming experience that will keep players on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned for more updates as we inch closer to the game's release.