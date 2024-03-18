Murders on the Yangtze River sails westward

Murders on the Yangtze River, the bestselling Chinese adventure game, launched its English localization. After a successful release in China on January 31, the game sold over 150,000 copies and received more than 6,000 ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ reviews. As per Steam250.com, the game currently ranks #3 on the 'Top 150 Best Steam games released in 2024, according to gamer reviews’ list. Starting March 15, the developers have launched the game’s English localization, with a 15% discount during the Steam Spring Sale.

Developed by Chinese developer OMEGames Studio, Murders on the Yangtze River transports players from the streets of London to the mountain villages of Hunan, exploring early 20th-century China grappling with the growing clash between Eastern and Western cultures. With its breathtaking brush-painted art style and gripping storyline, the game promises to captivate mystery and adventure fans worldwide. The game features a globe-trotting adventure, complex cases to solve, multiple endings, and beautiful brush-painted art style, offering a thrilling 10-15 hours of gameplay.

The English translation for Murders on the Yangtze River is now available on Steam. For a glimpse of what's in store, check out the game’s English trailer below:

If a mystery and deduction experience set in 20th-century China sounds appealing, Murders on the Yangtze River should not be missed.