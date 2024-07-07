Luto’s Demo The Choice hits 250k downloads

Global video game publisher SelectaPlay and developer Broken Bird Games have proudly announced that the stand-alone playable demo for their upcoming psychological horror narrative title, Luto, has reached an impressive milestone. The demo, named 'The Choice', has surpassed 250,000 downloads across PlayStation and PC platforms, signaling a strong interest in the full game.

'The Choice' is a cleverly curated stand-alone demo, designed to give horror enthusiasts a taste of Luto's chilling setting, atmospheric gameplay, and compelling narrative without revealing or spoiling the full game story. This approach has clearly resonated with gamers, with over 250,000 of them having downloaded the demo to get a sneak peek of what to expect when Luto releases in early 2025.

The developers are understandably thrilled with the response to 'The Choice' and are eager to continue engaging with their growing player base. The demo is still available to download now for PlayStation via the PlayStation Store and on PC platforms through Steam. As we await the full game's release in 2025, it seems Luto is one to watch in the psychological horror genre.