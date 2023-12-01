Luto: Unleashing Fear with a Standalone Demo

Luto, the upcoming psychological horror narrative title, is now offering a stand-alone demo on PlayStation. Global video game publisher SelectaPlay and developer Broken Bird Games have released this demo via the PlayStation Store. Fans can expect Luto to be released in 2024 for PC via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

The demo, known as 'The Choice,' gives gamers a taste of Luto's setting, atmosphere, and narrative gameplay without revealing or spoiling details of the full game story. It's a unique opportunity for players to experience the chilling narrative gameplay that Luto promises to deliver.

For a sneak peek into what to expect, you can watch the Luto demo announcement trailer in the video below. The demo is currently available for download in the US, UK, and FR PlayStation stores. Experience the dread and intrigue of Luto.