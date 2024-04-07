Lunar Axe: Unearth the secrets of a shattered city

The gaming world is abuzz with the announcement of the release of Lunar Axe by QUByte Interactive, in partnership with Ops Game Studio. Slated for release on April 18th, the game is set to make its mark on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One/Series X|S.

Lunar Axe thrusts players into a point-and-click adventure inspired by real locations, with an engaging storyline and stunning hand-drawn art. The game begins after a devastating earthquake traps players within a collapsed building. The objective is to escape from this abandoned house and uncover the mystery behind the unusual tremors. Along the journey, players will encounter the guardian spirit of a mystical artifact, adding to the game's enigmatic allure.

The game offers a captivating mix of investigation, puzzle-solving, and hidden object scenes. Players will discover historical items that shed light on the mystery surrounding the city. The game blends legend and history, taking players through locations based on real environments. The game features 35+ scenes, over 30 puzzles, and hidden object scenes, all adorned with breathtaking hand-drawn 2D art. The original soundtrack and storyline inspired by Brazilian folklore, further enhance the immersive gaming experience.

Lunar Axe also promises a host of bonus materials, including a gallery of references that provide insights into the real-life facts that inspired the game. For a sneak peek into the game, check out the trailer on the Steam page. For more updates, follow QUByte on Twitter and join the Discord community.