Loretta: A Housewife’s Descent Into Darkness

Prepare yourselves for a thrilling journey into a woman's descent into a self-created nightmare. The 2D indie psychological thriller Loretta is set to hit Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series digital stores on April 11, 2024, as announced by DANGEN Entertainment. The game will be priced at 14.99 USD with pre-orders for Nintendo Switch starting from March 21 and Xbox on April 4th, both with a 20% discount.

Loretta plunges players into the life of a housewife named Loretta. Uprooted from the glamour of 1940s New York City and dropped into a rundown farmhouse in the rural south, Loretta and her writer husband Walter are unsuccessful and struggling with their finances. When Loretta learns of her husband’s infidelity and a lucrative life insurance policy in his name, a grisly plan takes shape. As a player, you'll have to decide how far she should go.

The game offers multiple paths and endings, allowing for a custom experience and ample opportunity for replay. You will encounter a diverse cast of characters, solve cryptic puzzles, and dive deeper into the imperfect past of Loretta. Conceptually inspired by film noir, Loretta also pays homage to some of the greatest minds in horror, including Andrew Wyeth, Stephen King, Vladimir Nabokov, and Alfred Hitchcock.

You can get a glimpse of the upcoming game in the console release date trailer on YouTube:

. If you want to learn more about the game or purchase it, visit the game's page on Steam. Prepare to immerse yourself in a twisted tale of betrayal, desperation, and the lengths a person can go to reclaim control of their life.