Loretta: A 2D noir thriller game launches

DANGEN Entertainment has announced the release of the highly-anticipated 2D psychological thriller, Loretta, available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox digital stores. The game draws players into a woman's nightmare of her own creation as she navigates her husband's infidelity and spirals into crime.

Loretta offers a unique gaming experience, making the player an accessory to the heroine's crimes. Set in the socially tumultuous 1940s, the game revolves around a woman dealing with betrayal and reclaiming her agency. The launch of Loretta is celebrated with a 20% launch discount on Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms for a limited time. Check out the chilling launch trailer here:

The game is also available on Steam, check it out there.

It takes place in a dilapidated farmhouse in the rural south, far from the glamour of 1940s New York City where Loretta and her husband Walter, a writer, once resided. The discovery of her husband's infidelity and a lucrative life insurance policy filed in his name triggers a grisly plan. It's up to the player to decide how far Loretta will go.

Loretta features branching paths and multiple endings, allowing for a custom experience with replay opportunities. Players can engage with locals through branching dialogue options, solve cryptic puzzles, and decide Loretta's fate. The game is conceptually inspired by film noir, offering a thrilling journey into a woman's desperate bid to reclaim control of her life.