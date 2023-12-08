Last Time I Saw You: Showcased at Day of the Devs

The charming hand-drawn narrative adventure, Last Time I Saw You, has been selected to showcase at the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition happening in-person on Friday, Dec. 8 at City Market Social House in Los Angeles. Developed by Maboroshi Artworks and published by Chorus Worldwide, the game is set in late '80s Japan and tells a story of cursed love. For those unable to attend the event in person, a demo is available to play on Steam.

Last Time I Saw You invites players to guide 12-year-old Ayumi through the trials and tribulations of adolescence in a vibrant world faced with environmental destruction and emotional turbulence. The game features an ambient lo-fi soundtrack accompanying Ayumi as he solves puzzles with light action elements and unravels the truth behind a winding coming-of-age tale. The game was previously featured in a Nintendo Indie World and was a finalist for "Best Narrative" at the Taipei Game Show 2024 Indie Game Awards. Check out the trailer here:

Set to launch in Q3 2024, Last Time I Saw You will be available on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5|4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.