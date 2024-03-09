It’s Grim Up North: A Quirky Sci-Fi Pixel Art Adventure

In an unexpected twist of humor and sci-fi, indie development team Bad Reaction Games brings us It's Grim Up North, a pixel art adventure game set in a fictional Yorkshire village. The game presents an unlikely hero, an elderly detective named Terry, who finds a new lease of life as he battles against an invading alien force. The developers describe the game as "Hot Fuzz meets John Carpenter's The Thing," a pitch that promises intrigue, suspense, and a healthy dose of comedy.

It's Grim Up North is expected to launch its first chapter towards the end of Q1 or early Q2 this year. Players can anticipate a unique blend of point and click mechanics with a narrative-driven gameplay that combines the charm of a quaint Yorkshire village with the thrill of an alien invasion. The game is set to offer a fresh take on the adventure genre, with its intriguing setting, innovative mechanics, and a story that promises to be as heartwarming as it is thrilling.

Eager gamers can look forward to a demo of It's Grim Up North releasing this weekend (9th or 10th March), offering a sneak peek into the world of Terry and his alien adversaries. The game is available for wishlisting on the Steam platform. Whether you're a fan of adventure games, pixel art, or just looking for a unique gaming experience, It's Grim Up North is definitely one to keep an eye on.