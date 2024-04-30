Insurmountable: Conquering console peaks

The highly praised rogue-lite mountaineering adventure Insurmountable is set to release on various consoles on April 24th, 2024. The game, which has been critically acclaimed for its challenging gameplay and intriguing narrative, will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. This version will include all updates and features of the PC version, providing console gamers with a complete experience.

In Insurmountable, players will be faced with a series of challenging terrains as they attempt to reach the mountain's peak, all while uncovering a mysterious story about time loops. The game’s unique feature is its procedurally generated environment, dynamic weather, a day-night cycle, and a multitude of randomly generated events, ensuring no two climbs are the same. Unlike most rogue-lites where players combat hordes of enemies, in Insurmountable, the mountain itself is the formidable adversary that will test the players’ decision-making skills and perseverance.

For a glimpse of what awaits in this mountaineering adventure, check out the official console release trailer here:

Insurmountable promises intense gameplay where every decision could be your last. The game is already available on Steam.