INDIKA unveiled for 2022 release

Stories of 19th century Russian nuns might not seem like the most natural fit for a videogame, but the story of an expelled nun in an alternate 19th century Russia looks to be far more compelling, as we'll find out in a couple years in Odd-Meter's INDIKA.

When a young nun "full of doubts and seditious thoughts, is expelled from the monastery, accused of obsession," she makes her way to the city but is alarmed to see that she is being followed by a "terrible shaggy creature." Along the way she meets up with a "surprisingly devout fugitive convict, who convinces her to go with him to the holy elder, who is hiding a miraculous artifact, which should solve all her problems." And so the two of them join forces on a "difficult journey" that will require both of them to successfully complete.

The game's setting sounds as unusual as its premise, as INDIKA takes place in a "dismal" alternate version of Russia that is "gloomy and sinister" and yet also "enchanting." The "very serious" story promises a "tedious and confusing 'Russian-style' tale, presented in an unexpected arthouse style," as teased by the surprising early trailer released. Players will control both the nun and the convict at times, whether to solve puzzles or overcome the "psychological problems of the heroes."

We'll have to wait until 2022 to see how it all comes together, when INDIKA is launched on Steam for Windows PC.