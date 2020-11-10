House of Ashes next addition to The Dark Pictures Anthology

With Little Hope having just released for PC and consoles, it's already time to look ahead to House of Ashes, the next installment in Supermassive's Dark Pictures Anthology.

It's 2003, Iraq, and the end of the conflict is near when "CIA field operative Rachel King joins an elite military unit on a raid of a suspected underground chemical weapons facility in the shadow of the Zagros Mountains." When they arrive, however, "the unit is ambushed by a local enemy patrol led by Sergeant Salim Othman." What's worse is that "during the battle, an earthquake opens sinkholes in the ground, pitching both sides into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple." Now, beneath the Arabian Desert, "something evil is awakened. Savage and unstoppable, a nest of ancient and unearthly creatures has a new prey to hunt."

While the story and characters are all new (each installment in the series is entirely standalone), House of Ashes is once again a photorealistic, story-driven horror adventure guided by player choice. This time around, "horrific discoveries and impossible decisions face the survivors as they strive to navigate the underworld and escape the terrifying threat." Compounding matters considerably, not only do the two opposing forces have reason to fear whatever is down in the subterranean depths with them, they must also determine whether they will "each prioritize their own survival, or put aside their fears and their personal rivalries to fight together as one."

There is no specific launch date just yet, but we can expect The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes to arrive sometime in 2021 on PC, PS4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X/S.