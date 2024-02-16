GYLT: Tequila Works’ nightmare unleashed on Nintendo Switch

Tequila Works, the acclaimed studio behind titles such as RiME, Deadlight, and Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, has announced the arrival of their delicate horror game, GYLT, to Nintendo Switch™. The game is set to launch digitally on the platform on March 14, with a physical release by Tesura Games planned for Q2 2024. The game, which has already seen successful releases on Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles, is finally making its debut on the Nintendo Switch.

GYLT is a horror adventure game that weaves an intricate narrative around the theme of bullying. Players step into the shoes of Sally, an 11-year-old girl on a determined mission to find her missing younger cousin, Emily. Her quest takes her through a twisted, dangerous version of her own city, populated by the nightmarish creatures of her worst fears. Despite her young age and the terrifying circumstances, Sally proves to be more than capable of standing up to the horrors that await her.

Set in a chillingly melancholic world, GYLT blurs the lines between fantasy and reality as it takes players on a surreal journey where nightmares become tangible. Players must navigate this wicked world, hiding from or confronting the terrible creatures that inhabit it while grappling with the emotional repercussions of their actions. The game presents an accessible horror experience that caters not only to fans of the genre but also to those seeking a challenging, narrative-driven game.

Tequila Works has released a launch trailer that you can view here:

GYLT is currently available on digital release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Steam. Physical editions are available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at main retailers, including Amazon and the Tesura Store.