GYLT: A chilling adventure now on Nintendo Switch

The gaming world is abuzz with Tequila Works' latest release, GYLT, now available on Nintendo Switch. This delicate horror game takes players on a chilling adventure set in a fictional old mining town in Maine. The game weaves a narrative that's both intriguing and terrifying, presenting players with puzzles, stealth missions, and action-packed gameplay.

GYLT introduces us to Sally, an 11-year-old girl whose little cousin, Emily, has vanished. Undeterred by the apparent apathy from those around her, Sally embarks on a mission to find Emily. This quest leads her into a twisted version of her own town, a place where her worst fears and most haunting memories are brought to life. The nightmarish landscape is filled with terrible creatures and surreal scenarios that will test players' courage and resolve.

The game, which tackles the significant issue of bullying, combines fantasy and reality in a uniquely terrifying way, offering players a challenging narrative and engaging stealth mechanics.

GYLT is already available for digital release worldwide on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG. The physical edition of GYLT on Nintendo Switch is set to launch in both Standard and Collector Editions in May this year. PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 physical editions are already available at main retailers, Amazon, and Tesura Store.