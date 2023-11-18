Gods of the Twilight: A Norse Cyberpunk Odyssey

In the realm where magic intertwines with technology, independent developer Volutian Design has launched the first five chapters of their debut title, the Norse Cyberpunk visual novel Gods of the Twilight, now available in Steam Early Access. The game plunges players into a dystopian world teetering on the edge of Ragnarök, where ancient magic resurfaces to shape an uncertain future.

This multi-season, episodic adventure puts players in the shoes of dual protagonists Althea and Farkas, inhabitants of a city-ship known as New Reykjavík. Suddenly bestowed with unexpected abilities and targeted by assassins, our heroes must flee their homes, facing gods, monsters, and humans on all sides of the law who could become friends, enemies, or even lovers. With countless possibilities and multiple endings, the power to shape the outcome of the world is firmly in the hands of the players. The game's trailer can be viewed here:

Gods of the Twilight is an intriguing blend of dystopia and divinity, bringing together elements of Norse mythology and cyberpunk aesthetics. As Althea and Farkas navigate their roles in the final days of the world, they must utilize their newfound abilities, evade high-tech cultists, uncover ancient truths, and grapple with their supernatural selves, all while the apocalypse looms ever closer. The game is now available on Steam. Whether Althea and Farkas will work together or operate individually, that's for the player to decide. As each chapter unfolds, the pivotal roles of the protagonists, shaped by player choices, will become apparent as the end of the world draws nearer.