Eternal Hope fulfilled on Windows PC

Perhaps the best thing about videogames is that death is rarely permanent. In fact, often it's simply the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. So it is with indie Brazilian developer Doublehit Games' newly released platforming adventure, Eternal Hope.

The story follows a boy named Ti'bi, who tragically lost his soulmate months ago but has been given a chance to bring her back from the Shadow World, a "purgatory-like realm" of the dead. Ti'bi is bestowed with the unique ability to shift back and forth between the "real" and shadow dimensions at will, and he'll need to "use this power, along with a few helping hands from otherworldly beings, to solve puzzles that will ultimately lead him to his love’s final resting place in the great beyond." To succeed, however, he must beware both the "corrupted creatures inhabiting this mirror dimension," which the living were never meant to encounter, as well as his own inner demons as secrets of his past begin to resurface along the way.

Eternal Hope is a 2D side-scrolling adventure whose vivid hand-painted graphics are "inspired by the artistic stylings of Studio Ghibli." The game involves light platforming elements, but the real key to success is for players to "use intuition and quick-on-their-feet thinking to find clever ways to overcome the many obstacles and puzzles in their path." Often this will involve the protagonist's ability to shift between dimensions, which are similar in most respects, both visually and environmentally, but different in subtle but crucial ways that you can use to your advantage.

Currently available only for Windows PC, Eternal Hope has been launched on Steam, along with a free prologue for those who'd prefer just a taste of the afterlife before committing heart and soul. An Xbox One version of the game is also planned for release sometime later this year.