DREDGE’s Frosty Expansion: ‘The Pale Reach’ Unveiled

The icy winds are blowing in as DREDGE unveils its first expansion, 'The Pale Reach', introducing a frosty frontier filled with sinister secrets. Developed by Black Salt Games and Team17 Digital, this expansion is now available across multiple platforms, including Steam, GOG, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X |S and Xbox One consoles for £5.99/$5.99 US/€5.99.

Dive into the chilling new biome in DREDGE: The Pale Reach equipped with the formidable 'icebreaker' attachment to shatter frozen bergs and reveal the hidden depths beneath. You'll have to navigate the crystalline canyons and icy depths to uncover the fate of a doomed expedition lost to time. For those with a passion for marine life, prepare to discover 11 new fish and crab species and their aberrated counterparts. You can also preserve your most valuable catches with purchasable blocks of ice. To give you a glimpse into the icy adventure, the launch trailer is available here:

DREDGE offers a unique blend of adventure, mystery, and survival. As the captain of your fishing trawler, you'll explore remote islands, each teeming with its own inhabitants, wildlife, and stories. You'll scour the sea for hidden treasures, complete quests to gain access to strange new abilities, and upgrade your boat's capabilities to reach even more secluded locations. And when night falls, you'll have to rely on your abilities to survive the unfathomable.

The game also introduces a major update for Steam players, the Razer Chroma RGB, which brings dynamic lighting to even the darkest expedition out on the open seas. And if you're already planning your next adventure, keep an eye out for DREDGE's second paid expansion, 'The Iron Rig', set to arrive in early-2024.