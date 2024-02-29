Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - A new coat of classic magic

Mickey: Rebrushed is set to bring a magical adventure to life with a fresh coat of paint. The beloved classic is being remastered by THQ Nordic and Purple Lamp in collaboration with Disney Games, with the development team being assisted by Warren Spector, director of the original Disney Epic Mickey.

In this timeless action-adventure game, players will guide Mickey Mouse, armed with a magical paintbrush, through the perilous world of Wasteland. Inspired by iconic Disney tales, each level is an exciting adventure filled with challenges that will test players' creativity as they paint their path to victory. Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is set to release across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2024.

For those eager for a sneak peek of what's to come, a first look at Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed can be found below:

Warren Spector, director of the original Disney Epic Mickey, expressed his excitement about the remake. "I’ve received more heartfelt fan mail from players of all ages about Disney Epic Mickey than any other project I’ve worked on – a true indicator of the timelessness of this game,” said Spector. “That my team and I contributed to that legacy is truly an honor and I’m delighted that old fans and new will get to enjoy the adventures of Mickey and Oswald in Wasteland once again.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, it's now available for wishlisting on their Steam page.