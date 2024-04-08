DESOLATIUM: Lovecraftian adventure lands on PC

SOEDESCO has announced that the Lovecraftian point-and-click adventure DESOLATIUM has landed on PC platforms. The game is now available on Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.

Get a taste of the madness that awaits in this brand-new trailer for DESOLATIUM:

To celebrate the game's release and Steam's Lovecraftian Days, DESOLATIUM is currently available with a 15% discount off the original price. This limited-time offer runs from April 5th to April 12th.

DESOLATIUM invites players into a world teeming with supernatural entities inspired by the Lovecraftian mythos. As you investigate the strange disappearance of a friend, you will assume the roles of four different characters, each with their own unique mechanics and characteristics. Your choices will shape the course of events, potentially preventing further murders or even the end of the world. This first-person graphic adventure promises a thrilling experience with multiple possible endings to discover.

Drawing inspiration from H.P. Lovecraft's Cthulhu mythos, DESOLATIUM immerses players in a dimension filled with otherworldly beings, mysterious cults, ritual murders, and chilling revelations. Despite its simple point-and-click mechanics, the game delivers a unique and immersive horror experience through its stylish and intricately designed levels. The game's eerie atmosphere is further intensified by the exceptional musical score composed by Xabi San Martín, keyboardist of the band La Oreja de Van Gogh.

DESOLATIUM has been recognized as the "Most Innovative Game" by PlayStation and received the "Best Sound" award by Gamepolis. With 14 chapters to play through, stunning levels based on real-world locations, and a visually stimulating environment designed in a comic-book style with ambisonic (8D) audio, DESOLATIUM promises a thrilling first-person graphic adventure experience.