DESOLATIUM: A lovecraftian horror descends on PC

Publisher and distributor, SOEDESCO, with a diverse portfolio of games and a team of industry veterans, is committed to bringing players unique and engaging experiences across all platforms.

A cosmic dread is primed to infiltrate PC platforms as DESOLATIUM prepares its descent. The game is set to officially launch on Epic Games Store, Windows Store, and Steam on April 5, 2024. To give players a taste of the terror that awaits them, a brand-new video showcasing the haunting world of DESOLATIUM has been released.

.

DESOLATIUM invites players to step into a first-person graphic adventure, where they'll be tasked with investigating the eerie disappearance of a friend. As they navigate the game as one of four different characters, players will find themselves immersed in a realm teeming with supernatural entities based on Lovecraftian mythos. With the story's course determined by every choice they make, players will have the chance to prevent further murders or even avert the end of the world among other potential outcomes.

Drawing inspiration from H.P. Lovecraft’s Cthulhu mythos, DESOLATIUM challenges players to unlock the secrets of a world filled with otherworldly beings, mysterious cults, ritual murders, and chilling revelations. Despite its simple point-and-click mechanics, the game has been lauded for its innovative approach to gaming, bagging the "Most Innovative Game" award by PlayStation and the "Best Sound" award by Gamepolis. Players can expect a unique and immersive horror experience, heightened by an exceptional musical score composed by Xabi San Martín, keyboardist of the band La Oreja de Van Gogh.

DESOLATIUM promises to be a thrilling first-person graphic adventure experience. Players can look forward to exploring stunning levels based on real-world locations, stepping into the roles of four unique characters, and working their way through 14 chapters filled with multiple scenarios to explore and investigate. With multiple possible endings, the game promises high replayability and an immersive, visually stimulating environment designed in a comic-book style with ambisonic (8D) audio.

You can add DESOLATIUM to your wishlist on Steam now.