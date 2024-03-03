Death Trick: Double Blind - A riveting detective game

Get ready for a thrilling adventure as Death Trick: Double Blind prepares to launch on March 14th. This unique non-linear interactive story is set in mid-twentieth century America, during the peak of the traveling circus era. It promises to take players on a riveting detective journey filled with unexpected twists and turns.

Death Trick: Double Blind offers an immersive detective story where players alternate between two characters, each privy to different information sources. The gameplay challenges players to utilize their detective skills to uncover the truth. The actions you take, the clues you pursue, the characters you interrogate, and the locations you visit will all affect the narrative, leading to one of several unlockable endings. This element of choice adds an exciting layer of depth and replayability to the game.

Death Trick: Double Blind is available for purchase on Steam. The game is developed by Neon Doctrine, a gaming company based in Taipei, Taiwan that believes in breaking down language and geographic barriers to deliver an array of games that captivate, challenge, and terrify.