Death Trick: Double Blind - A circus of mysteries unveiled

Ladies and gentlemen, step right up! The much-anticipated Death Trick: Double Blind is finally here. This unique, non-linear interactive story game, set in mid-twentieth century America, takes us back to the height of traveling circus popularity with a riveting detective tale filled with unexpected twists and turns.

In Death Trick: Double Blind, players get to experience the story from the alternating perspectives of two characters, each with access to different sources of information. With limited actions, players must carefully choose which clues to pursue, which characters to interrogate, and which locations to visit. Each decision affects the storyline, leading to one of several unlockable endings.

The game is now available on Steam with a 10% off launch discount. For Nintendo Switch users, the game launches on the 14th of March with a pre-sale still live. To get a glimpse of the game's thrilling narrative and aesthetic, check out the official trailer here:

Death Trick: Double Blind promises an enthralling journey that will challenge your detective skills and keep you on the edge of your seat.