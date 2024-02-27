Death Noodle Delivery: A Cyberpunk Delivery Adventure

Troglobytes Games, the studio responsible for Forbes Indie Game of the Year 2020, has teamed up with Tiny Pixel and Stupidi Pixel to announce the release date of their latest offering, Death Noodle Delivery. Inspired by Atari's Paperboy, this moody title is slated to launch on Steam for PC on April 4th, 2024. Console gamers need not fret, as the game will also be making its debut on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation later in the year.

Death Noodle Delivery thrusts players into the role of Jimmy, a brave yet constipated delivery rider navigating the crime-ridden cyber city he calls home. Equipped with a rusty but jailbreakable hoverboard, players must juggle the task of making deliveries across bustling city streets, avoiding deadly dangers while also managing relationships in Jimmy's apartment complex. This narrative-action game promises a blend of fast-paced action and storytelling, with a seven-day survival challenge at its core.

For a sneak peek of the game, you can check out the brand-new trailer here:

Death Noodle Delivery will be available in multiple languages including English, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, French, German, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Turkish.