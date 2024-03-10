Cirrus Business: A farming tale hits Nintendo & PC

The cozy farming adventure Cirrus Business is set to launch on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on April 11th. Developed by the Canadian husband and wife team Oofin Sprouts, the game was recently a nominee at the Colors of Indie event. After a successful run at the Steam Next Fest, this cute and heartwarming story-driven game is ready to charm players with its unique narrative and dynamic farming system.

Cirrus Business invites players to step into the shoes of Cloudi, the village's chief cloud, on a mission to bring life and color back to a world overrun by evil jelly slobsters. The game's main features include a story-driven farming experience with multiple possible endings, a dynamic farming system that requires a balance between enemy generation and resource production, and unique character abilities that add layers of strategy to gameplay. Moreover, the game boasts a strong community focus and a handcrafted aesthetic, with all assets and music created from scratch.

Set to release at a price of $6.99, Cirrus Business offers a cozy farm management experience that pairs perfectly with a cup of hot cocoa. Players can now wishlist the game on Steam. Get ready to immerse yourself in this heartwarming tale of community and restoration come April 11th.