Chromatic Memories: A journey through the past

In the upcoming visual novel, Chromatic Memories, players get the chance to repaint their past. Announced by Spanish indie studio Perla Oculta, the game is set in the Canary Islands during the early 2000s. The world presented in the game has technology that can manipulate minds, with individuals known as 'memory painters' who can alter or erase memories. Chromatic Memories is expected to be released soon on Steam, with the exact launch date yet to be confirmed.

The game's protagonist, Nayara, wakes up to find her world slightly off-kilter. She soon discovers that, as a memory painter, she has been erasing her own past recollections. Nayara embarks on a journey to discover what she was trying to hide forever, diving deep into her past, talking to people from her memories and gathering information to solve the mystery. As Nayara collects information about her memories, she must piece together the fragments until they make sense and unlock new steps in her investigation.

Chromatic Memories offers an engaging gameplay experience that ties specific memories to emotions and different points in time. Nayara can craft new colors via minigames, which allow players to better remember certain passages of her life or visit events that happened at the same location but in different moments. Searching for contacts of people she hasn’t seen recently will help her reconnect with old friends that may hold the key to her sudden loss of memory. The game features a cozy visual novel about grief, loss, memory, and acceptance, set in an alternate version of the Canary Islands. It boasts an eye-catching Fauvist art style, inspired by avant-garde artists from the early 20th century.