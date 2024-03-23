Case Files: Behind Closed Doors - A murder mystery unveiled

The second installment in the Case Files Game Series, Case Files: Behind Closed Doors, from indie film and gaming company Think Ten Media Group, is set to launch on Steam on April 11th. This single-player FMV murder mystery, police interrogation, detective experience opens with a single dead body and four suspects. Players are tasked with combing through evidence, reviewing suspect interviews, spotting contradictions, and discerning truth from lies.

According to the developer, Ramon Hamilton, they have made significant improvements to the gameplay based on feedback from players of the first game and beta testers. "In this new experience, we wanted to provide a more interactive style of gameplay. Mystery lovers and fans of true crime will find a great balance between realistic simulation and critical thinking tasks that truly place the player at the center of solving a homicide case,” Hamilton said.

Case Files: Behind Closed Doors offers players an expanded interactive experience with a variety of case file documents, including crime scene photos, text message records, and security camera footage, all of which will be needed to solve the mystery. With five possible endings, this game is sure to scratch any player's mystery solving itch. Check out the trailer here: