Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Remake - A new dawn

Leading video game publisher 505 Games and developer Avantgarden have announced the launch of the much-anticipated Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Remake. This reimagining of the multi-award-winning 2013 classic is available today, and to celebrate its release, the publisher is offering a 20% launch discount for the first seven days. Additional discounts are also available for owners of the original game across selected platforms.

The remake has been endorsed by Josef Fares, the creative visionary behind the original game. Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Remake faithfully re-tells the heart-rending journey of brothers Naia and Naiee as they embark on a quest to save their dying father. The game, built on the Unreal Engine 5, has been painstakingly rebuilt from the ground up to offer the most immersive story possible, while still remaining faithful to the original game. In a new twist, the classic single-player experience is now also joined by local co-op, allowing friends to each control a brother’s actions. You can watch the launch trailer here:

The original Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons won several prestigious accolades, including a BAFTA for Game Innovation, Downloadable Game of the Year Awards at the D.I.C.E and Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences, and Best Xbox Game at the VGAs. The game has been heralded by many as one of the most influential games of the past decade. The Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Remake is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox X|S, and PC on Steam, the Epic Game Store, and GOG.