Broken Sword Reforged: A Kickstarter triumph

In a thrilling announcement for fans of the iconic adventure series, a new Kickstarter campaign has been launched for Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged. This campaign aims to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original release with a substantially enhanced version of the first-ever Broken Sword game. The campaign also offers a Kickstarter exclusive Collector's Edition packed full of exciting collectibles.

Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged is often hailed as one of the greatest adventure games of all time, and the developers at Revolution Software are working diligently to bring the game into the modern era. The game's character sprites are being redrawn with a focus on character expression, and the 2D graphics will be enriched with dynamic shadows and lighting. The original cutscenes are also being polished and enhanced, and the audio quality throughout the game is being improved. This new version will bring the 480p game to stunning 4K resolution.

The Collector's Edition box, available in English, German, and French, will include a physical version of the game for PC (DRM-free for Windows, Mac, and Linux), PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, or Xbox One/Series X. This exclusive Kickstarter campaign is a fantastic opportunity for fans of the series and newcomers alike to experience this classic adventure game in a whole new light. For more details about the campaign and to support it, visit the Kickstarter page.

For more information and to stay updated about the game, check out its official Steam page.