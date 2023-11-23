BROK the InvestiGator: Hybrid Game Evolution

BROK the InvestiGator, the adventure/beat'em up hybrid game, is breaking new ground with a free update that includes a local co-op mode for up to 4 players. This update is available across all platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. This marks a thrilling evolution in "Point & Click" style adventure games, introducing multiplayer capabilities to the genre.

Get a taste of the new update here:

But that's not all! BROK the InvestiGator is also set for a physical release. Pre-orders are now open on the Red Art Games website. This limited run edition is available for PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch, and comes with a host of exclusive extras, such as an artbook, sleeves, a poster, and reversible cover art.

The game has received high praise from players across various platforms. With an overwhelmingly positive rating on Steam, gamers have warmly welcomed this innovative blend of classic adventure and beat 'em up genres. BROK the InvestiGator stands out for its professional voice acting, featuring more than 23,000 lines from Bryan Olson (Max from Streets of Rage 4) and Michael Kovach (The Amazing Digital Circus, Hazbin Hotel, Lackadaisy).

This is a game that continues to push boundaries. Whether you're a fan of adventure games, beat 'em ups, or just looking for something fresh and exciting, BROK the InvestiGator is an experience worth trying out!