BROK the InvestiGator: A mighty punch on mobile gaming

BROK the InvestiGator is about to make a splash in the mobile gaming world! Cowcat Games has just announced that their innovative Punch & Click adventure game is set to release on Android and iOS platforms on February 21st. This comes as an exciting addition to the already available PC and console versions of the game.

With intuitive touch screen controls, the mobile adaptation of BROK the InvestiGator is designed to be easily accessible. Players can choose between three modes for fights: swipes in Nintendo DS game fashion, virtual stick, and/or buttons. The game also supports Bluetooth controllers for a more immersive experience. The mobile versions will be free to download and include the game's first chapter. Players can buy each additional chapter for $1.99 or opt for a Premium version containing all chapters for $7.99.

BROK the InvestiGator has received an overwhelmingly positive response from players, boasting a 98% rating on Steam from over 650 reviews, 4.7/5 on GOG, and 4.8/5 on Xbox. The game is an innovative fusion of classic adventure and beat 'em up genres, and features professional voice acting by Bryan Olson and Michael Kovach. With more than 23,000 lines, this game is sure to offer a rich and immersive gaming experience. Don't miss out on the chance to put an alligator in your pocket!