Botany Manor: Bloom into a vibrant virtual adventure

Whitethorn Games has announced the release of their latest title, Botany Manor, now available on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox. This game invites players to explore the beautiful grounds of a manor, solve intricate puzzles and bring long-forgotten flora back to full bloom. The game's immersive environment promises to engage players with its rich visuals and unique concept.

Botany Manor comes with an exciting launch trailer which showcases the premise and gameplay of the game. You can check it out here:

The game is now available on Steam and can be found here: Botany Manor on Steam.

The developers at Whitethorn Games have shown a commitment to accessibility, providing a range of features to ensure Botany Manor is playable and enjoyable for all. More information on these features can be found on the game's official website here: Accessibility Features. With its availability on multiple platforms and a focus on accessibility, Botany Manor is poised to offer a unique gaming experience to a broad spectrum of players.