Botany Manor: A Blooming Adventure Awaits

In just a few short weeks, the vibrant world of Botany Manor will open its gates to players as they embark on a journey to uncover long-forgotten flora. The developers have announced that Xbox pre-orders will begin on April 2, ensuring your spot in the manor is secure.

In Botany Manor, players will take on the role of Arabella Greene, a retired botanist with a collection of rare, long-forgotten plants. These plants require unique conditions to bloom, and it's up to the player to explore the manor and sift through Arabella's research to figure out how. Some of the plants include the Windmill Wort, known for its air-purifying qualities and the ability to thrive in hot, smoggy environments, and the Ash Plume, a resilient flower that grows in the smoky aftermath of a forest fire. Another intriguing plant is the Fool's Emerald, which grows in gloomy habitats devoid of light, communicating with other plants through its illuminated buds.

The stunning, historically accurate 19th-century manor and its peaceful grounds are there for players to explore. As you move through the game, you'll pick up, flip, turn, and rotate various items to piece together the clues needed to solve each plant-based puzzle. You'll learn about Arabella’s life and career, and the challenges she faced as a woman scientist during the 19th century. The calming soundtrack perfectly complements the environment and the plants you'll bring to full bloom.

Botany Manor is set to launch on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series S|X on April 8, 2024. Those eager to start their botanical journey can pre-order their copy on Xbox starting April 2.