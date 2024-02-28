Blood On The Thames: A chilling murder mystery game

In a chilling new revelation, Team Firestorm has announced their debut title, the narrative murder mystery game Blood On The Thames. Set to release this summer on PC, the game immerses players in the smoky streets of Victorian London, where a tragic accident spirals into a tale of terror that may reveal forces beyond this world.

Blood On The Thames is set on August 7th, 1888, when the protagonist, Minerva “Mini” Ernest, finds her husband dead in London’s Thames river, his body savaged by something in the water. A month later, another crime, another body. Mini's life is thrown into a terrifying spiral as she uncovers a series of inexplicable events and dark secrets. With the help of her detective vision, players will traverse through lavish lounge rooms and shadowy industrial plants, piecing together clues that may lead to horrifying answers.

The game features a cast of captivating characters, each with their own secrets to uncover. Players will need to use all their cunning when interrogating suspects, exploiting contradictions, and furthering their investigations. The journey will take Mini from the perceived sanctuary of her home to the police station, the banks of the Thames, the city's catacombs, and perhaps even somewhere not quite of this world.

You can check out the trailer for Blood On The Thames:

Blood On The Thames is available for wishlisting on Steam.