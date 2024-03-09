As Dusk Falls: A cinematic gaming experience

To mark the recent launch of As Dusk Falls on PlayStation, renowned actors Neil Newbon and Ben Starr have dived into the immersive universe of this award-winning multiplayer interactive drama. The game, crafted by INTERIOR/NIGHT, features these fan-favorite actors navigating an intense crime narrative under the guidance of Caroline Marchal, CEO and Creative Director, and Charu Desodt, Studio Director, both from INTERIOR/NIGHT.

As Dusk Falls is a brainchild of the Lead Game Designer of Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls. It presents a riveting cinematic tale with branching narratives, where every player's choice significantly impacts the characters' lives. The game supports solo, local, and online co-op play for up to 8 players, offering easy-to-use controls that cater to gamers of all skill levels. The controls are adaptable for a controller, including new haptic feedback and touchpad controls for PlayStation, or the free As Dusk Falls companion app.

As Dusk Falls was for released on PS5 and PS4 via the PlayStation Store on March 7th. It is currently also available on Steam for PC, and Xbox Series consoles.