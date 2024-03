Amerzone: The Explorer’s Legacy Returns, Remastered

Amerzone: The Explorer's Legacy is making a triumphant return, now remastered and published by Microids. This cult classic, crafted by Benoît Sokal, who is also the visionary behind the renowned Syberia saga, has been given a new lease on life with enhanced visuals and puzzles.

For more information and to keep up-to-date with the latest developments, check out the game on Steam.

