Abtos Covert: Unravel the Mystery on Mount Abtos

The wait is finally over for horror game enthusiasts! The highly anticipated survival horror game, Abtos Covert, has just been released on Steam. Developed by Iphigames, this chilling adventure is set in a remote, haunted outpost, immersing players into a world of mystery and suspense. As night falls on Mount Abtos, the game's eerie atmosphere intensifies, offering players a haunting challenge. Get a taste of the terror in the thrilling trailer:

Abtos Covert offers players an unparalleled survival horror experience. As a lone soldier tasked with guarding a mysterious outpost, players face unknown threats while solving cryptic puzzles. Each decision made impacts the journey, leading players closer to the dark secrets hidden within Mount Abtos. The game expertly blends psychological horror with strategic gameplay, ensuring every moment is fraught with tension.

This suspenseful adventure is not for the faint-hearted. Each spooky corner of the game introduces new challenges, demanding quick thinking and courage from players. Prepare for intriguing moments and encounters with scary creatures as you navigate the mysteries of Mount Abtos. Abtos Covert promises to test your instincts and courage, offering an unforgettable journey into the heart of darkness with breathtaking encounters. The challenge awaits: Can you survive the night?

Abtos Covert is available now on Steam. Don't miss your chance to discover the mysteries of Mount Abtos.