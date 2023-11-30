A Classic Reborn: Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered

In a thrilling announcement, Skunkape Games has revealed that the remastered version of the final installment of their episodic adventure trilogy, Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse, is set to release in Spring 2024. The game will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 4. The indie team, composed of some of Telltale's founding members, has been working diligently since 2020 on the remastering of the Sam & Max trilogy.

Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse is the final chapter of the series, which was one of the last traditional adventure games made by Telltale before the company skyrocketed to fame with The Walking Dead. The game features Max, the more unhinged member of the Freelance Police, who stumbles upon a mysterious toy that endows him with psychic abilities and the power to glimpse into the future. The game is available on Steam. You can check out the teaser video here:

promises to bring updated graphics, lighting, lip-sync, cinematography, and music to meet modern gaming standards. The game also boasts point & click mouse controls, user interface refinements, and accessibility settings to enhance the gaming experience. The game&#39;s story is tightly serialized with cliffhangers to keep players engaged between episodes, a format that Telltale had recently perfected with Tales of Monkey Island.