49 Keys: Unlocking the horror on Steam

The gaming world is enthusiastic as 2P Games announces the imminent release of the narrative-driven horror puzzle adventure, 49 Keys, on Steam. This chilling venture, developed by Michele Buonanno, is a video game adaptation of his best-selling gamebook of the same name, which took Italy by storm in 2022, earning Novel of the Year and Librogame Magnifico.

Set in the 16th century, 49 Keys invites players to embark on a Lovecraftian adventure to a mysterious island. The aim? To uncover the secret behind an heirloom passed down from a deceased master. The game is a narrative-focused experience inspired by real magic books from the Renaissance era. Players will step into the shoes of a Dominican Order friar, grappling with severe hallucinations that shape demons from his past traumas. The game blends intricate puzzle solving with interaction with objects, and even includes elements of creating alchemical mixtures and summoning spirits based on the influence of the stars.

The game's unique appeal lies not only in its compelling narrative and complex puzzles, but also in its artwork. The illustrations, courtesy of Fabio Porfidia, are inspired by medieval manuscripts, setting the stage for an eerie, anxiety-inducing atmosphere. Players should brace themselves for an immersive experience, as even a single misstep could alter the story's outcome. With multiple storylines to explore, 49 Keys promises an intense, horrifying adventure that will test players' intellect and courage.