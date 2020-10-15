Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife to come into being early next year

The World of Darkness universes have been tabletop role-playing staples for decades, and have occasionally even made the successful leap to PC, such as in the acclaimed Vampire: The Masquerade series. The next video game adaptation, and the first for virtual reality, will be Fast Travel Games' upcoming Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife.

No concrete story details have been unveiled so far, but one thing is for sure: "No one got out alive... not even you." But in a world where "monsters live among us," death is not the end, just the doorway to something new. In this case, that means becoming a wraith in the disturbingly bleak afterlife, specifically in the "modern Barclay Mansion." What all that entails remains to be seen, but the events of the game will share the same universe as Vampire: The Masquerade and Werewolf: The Apocalypse.

Unlike its more stat- and combat-oriented predecessors, Wraith will be a psychological horror-based experience. According to Fast Travel's creative director Erik Odeldahl, the game is inspired by thrillers like Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Alien: Isolation, and will similarly seek to provide "the kind of narrative-driven, exploration-focused horror these titles deliver" in VR. As a spirit, you are endowed with special powers, including wraithgrasp, which "allows you to manipulate objects from a distance and change the environment around you;" sharpened senses that help you " pick up distant whispers or track the movement of other spirits;" and insubstantiality, which "gives you the power to walk through solid walls." But in seeking to unravel the dark history of the Barclay Manion and "the reason behind your own death." you must beware the "apparitions and sinister Spectres trailing your footsteps, each with its own background story and with a connection to the bigger mystery." In order to "stay hidden and uncover the truth, you will need to be stealthy and use objects to hunt for clues in the world around you."

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife is due to take corporeal form on Steam sometime early next year for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Valve Index headsets