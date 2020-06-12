  • Log In | Sign Up

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife - Cover art

Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife is a VR horror game set in the World of Darkness. Afterlife shares the same universe as Vampire: The Masquerade and Werewolf: The Apocalypse, where monsters live among us. For the first time ever, enter the World of Darkness in VR and play from the perspective of a Wraith.

Updates

3 Mar, 2021
Launch date revealed in gameplay video for Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife

VR-exclusive horror adventure set in the World of Darkness universe coming to Oculus on April 22nd, Steam VR on May 25th, and PSVR later this year.
16 Dec, 2020
New video materializes for Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife

Developer commentary video with Oculus Quest 2 footage offers 'five reasons to enter the Shadowlands' exclusively on VR early next year.
15 Oct, 2020
Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife to come into being early next year
VR horror game set in World of Darkness universe unveiled from the creators of The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets.

Adventure Games by Fast Travel Games

Game Information

Platform HTC Vive, Oculus Rift
Perspective First-Person
Control Motion Control
Gameplay Quest
Genre Fantasy, Horror
Theme Supernatural
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife by Fast Travel Games - Adventure Game

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Fast Travel Games. Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Motion Control control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife.
