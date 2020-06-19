Steam Game Festival demo introduces Dr. Livingstone, I Presume?

Many of us are largely still confined to our homes right now, and we don't have to travel all the way to Africa to do it. But next year players could find themselves trapped in a much different type of home with myriad puzzles to solve, looking not to get out but to get further in with the release of indie developer Vulpesoft's adventure Dr. Livingstone, I Presume?

Players control Henry Stanley (who famously coined the game's namesake phrase in 1871), a journalist from New York who has been "sent to Africa to find the missing traveler and explorer, Dr Livingstone." Your months-long search finally leads you to the small village of Ujiji, where you learn an "elderly white man" resides. Stepping across the threshold of his house, however, proves not to be the end of the adventure but the start of a whole new one. Now you must "explore a mysterious building full of closed doors and unusual objects and solve puzzles" in your desperate attempt to find the missing doctor somewhere inside.

Presented in free-roaming, first-person 3D, Dr. Livingstone, I Presume? has been designed to reflect a blend of "African culture and European travelers," a combination that allows for a "unique audio visual style and vibe." Decribed as an "inverted escape room" experience, the entire game is set within a single house, but this is no ordinary abode, as each distinctive room is "full of nooks, crannies and secrets" to discover. As you solve puzzles and open new doors to advance in your quest, along the way you will also learn historical facts about "famous travelers who changed the face of Africa."

The final release of Dr. Livingstone, I Presume? isn't due until the second quarter of 2021, but for a limited time a downloadable demo is available for Windows PC during the Steam Game Festival, ending on June 22nd. To learn more about the game, be sure to drop by the official website.