First details escape from The Wild Case

After taking players to the underworld in last year’s Angelo and Deemon: One Hell of a Quest, indie developer Specialbit Studio will be sending us deep into the untamed Siberian forests in their next graphic adventure, The Wild Case.

While story details are still sparse for now, players control a detective interested in supernatural phenomena, who travels to a remote village tucked away in the woods to investigate the recent appearance of wild animals with glowing eyes, terrifying the villagers. As an outsider, common hospitality will not work here, so you’ll have to tread carefully in gathering information and provisions, as not everyone around you will wish you and your investigation success.

Unlike its predecessor, The Wild Case will be a first-person slideshow-style adventure that promises lots of villagers to interact with, puzzles to solve, and tasks to accomplish. To really drive home the game’s darkly mystical aesthetic, the developers are pouring a good bit of effort into the hand-painted rustic scenes of Siberian wilderness and the spartan dwellings of its inhabitants, as teased in the early screenshots released.

No specific release details have yet been announced for The Wild Case, but the game is due to launch on Steam for Windows, Mac and Linux sometime later this year. In the meantime, however, a downloadable demo is available now for an early first-hand taste of what's in store.