  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Games Database
  • Game Discovery
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Forums
continue reading below
  »   Home  /  Games  / The Wild Case (2021) - Game details

The Wild Case

Wild Case, The - Cover art

Our hero is a man who seeks the essence of unusual events. The detective investigating interesting cases. One day he receives a letter asking for help. Strange animals terrorize a village that is lost in a very distant wilderness of forests. Animals aren’t that simple. Their eyes are shining mystically. Hunters can’t catch them. You will have to delve into the very life of the inhabitants of the village, before going deep into the forests. The classic rules for the provision of services do not work here. You’ll have to negotiate for most of them. Who saw what? Why the supernatural forces are suspected? Will everyone support your investigation? Who will be an ally and who will be an enemy?

Updates

6 Apr, 2021
The Wild Case set loose on Windows, Mac and Linux

Supernatural slideshow-style mystery from the creators of Angelo and Deemon available now to download on Steam.
23 Mar, 2021
Imminent launch date unlocked in The Wild Case trailer

First-person supernatural mystery coming to Steam for Windows, Mac and Linux on April 6th.
25 Jun, 2020
First details escape from The Wild Case
Demo available for dark mystery adventure in the Siberian forest from the creators of Angelo and Deemon.

Walkthrough for The Wild Case

Stuck in The Wild Case, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for The Wild Case and wonder no more!

The Wild Case | Complete Gameplay Walkthrough

Note, these will contain spoilers.

'The Wild Case - Screenshot #1
'The Wild Case - Screenshot #2
'The Wild Case - Screenshot #3
'The Wild Case - Screenshot #4
'The Wild Case - Screenshot #5
'The Wild Case - Screenshot #6
'The Wild Case - Screenshot #7
'The Wild Case - Screenshot #8
'The Wild Case - Screenshot #9
'The Wild Case - Screenshot #10
'The Wild Case - Screenshot #11
'The Wild Case - Screenshot #12
Transparent PNG

The Wild Case trailer

What our readers think of The Wild Case

There haven't been any reader that reviewed The Wild Case yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Specialbit Studio

» Haunted Hotel (series)

Game Information

Platform Linux, Mac, PC
Perspective First-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay Investigative, Puzzle
Genre Mystery
Theme -
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Slideshow
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

The Wild Case by Specialbit Studio - A Point and Click Adventure Game

The Wild Case is an adventure game, released in 2021 by Specialbit Studio. The Wild Case has a Illustrated realism style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of The Wild Case, at this time the community has not provided a rating for The Wild Case.
Back to the top