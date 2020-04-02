MazM: Jekyll and Hyde takes new form on PC and Switch

The titular characters of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde have endured for well over a hundred years and show no signs of slowing down, as the pair have just returned again on PC in the form of Growing Seeds' storybook adventure, MazM: Jekyll and Hyde.

The game sends players back to 19th century London, of course, but this time you will "tackle the mystery from a totally new angle." Rather than focusing largely on the trials and tribulations of Dr. Henry Jekyll, the story here is viewed "through the eyes of Mr. Utterson, a lawyer that walks the true path hunting for clues to solve a disturbing mystery, and Mr. Hyde, who has been pushed to his physical limits." Hyde has been named by Jekyll as his sole benficiary, and an incredulous Utterson is "determined to find out the true identity of Hyde and chases after the man all around London." Naturally, he discovers far more than he bargained for in Dr. Jekyll's mysterious laboratory.



Presented in an appealing hand-painted art style with an isometric perspective, Jekyll and Hyde promises a suitably "dark, heavy atmosphere, creating a sense of the eerie and macabre." Although predominantly narrative-driven, the game will require players to find clues, navigate the London streets, and solve puzzles along the way in this game of cat-and-mouse between the hunter and the hunted. Even if you know the original novel well, don't assume you can predict how this tale of "one man's many challenges and potential downfall" will play out, as it promises "an ending you would never expect."

Originally launched on the App Store and Google Play in late 2017,

Jekyll and Hyde is the second of three games in the MazM series (the first being Yellow Bricks, based on The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and the third being The Phantom of the Opera), but it is the first to be ported beyond mobile devices, arriving now on Steam for PC and the Nintendo eShop for Switch.