Maquette taking shape for upcoming PC release

Adventure games come in all shapes and sizes, and some adventure games are made up of all shapes and sizes. A promising example of the latter is Graceful Decay's Maquette, a first-person "recursive puzzle game" coming soon to PC.

While specific story details are sparse, the game will take players through "the life cycle of a loving relationship" in a puzzle-filled "adventure of love, loss, and acceptance." Not just another standard boy-meets-girl scenario, here you will "navigate memories by exploring worlds-within-worlds filled with awe-inspiring architecture." In this imaginative place, "every building, plant, and object are simultaneously tiny and staggeringly huge," and it will be up to you to figure out how to adapt in order to succeed.



Maquette is a free-roaming first-person adventure presented in a colourful, painterly art style. As its title suggests, however, there's much more to the environment than first meets the eye, as a surreal sense of scale will emerge as soon as you begin to explore. In the center of this world you will "feel like a giant, towering over buildings and walls," but move farther away and you will "start to feel small as things get larger and larger – to the point where cracks in the ground become chasms." You'll need to make strategic use of this changing perspective in order to overcome the metaphorical representations of "everyday problems in a modern-day love story where sometimes the smallest of issues can become insurmountable obstacles."

Originally unveiled as an experimental prototype back in 2011, Maquette is now closing in on completion and will be published by Annapurna Interactive. There is still no firm release date just yet, but when finished the game will be launched on Steam for Windows PC. To learn more about it in the meantime, drop by the official website for additional details.