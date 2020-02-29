Maquette


Maquette is a first-person puzzle game set in a recursive world where players experience the life cycle of a loving relationship. In the game, players navigate memories by exploring worlds-within-worlds filled with awe-inspiring architecture. Each chapter features unique interactive puzzles as the player journeys through an imaginative love story.
2 Jul, 2020Maquette gameplay video on display with developer commentary
Unique first-person puzzler in recursive fantasy world 'coming soon' to PC, PS4 and PS5.
7 Mar, 2020Maquette taking shape for upcoming PC release
Initial details unveiled for imaginative first-person recursive puzzle game about 'love, loss, and acceptance.'
