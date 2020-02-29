  • Log In | Sign Up

Maquette

Maquette - Cover art

Maquette is a first-person puzzle game set in a recursive world where players experience the life cycle of a loving relationship. In the game, players navigate memories by exploring worlds-within-worlds filled with awe-inspiring architecture. Each chapter features unique interactive puzzles as the player journeys through an imaginative love story.

Updates

2 Jul, 2020
Maquette gameplay video on display with developer commentary

Unique first-person puzzler in recursive fantasy world 'coming soon' to PC, PS4 and PS5.
7 Mar, 2020
Maquette taking shape for upcoming PC release
Initial details unveiled for imaginative first-person recursive puzzle game about 'love, loss, and acceptance.'

'Maquette - Screenshot #1
'Maquette - Screenshot #2
'Maquette - Screenshot #3
'Maquette - Screenshot #4
'Maquette - Screenshot #5
Maquette gameplay video with developer commentary

Maquette reveal trailer

What our readers think of Maquette

There haven't been any reader that reviewed Maquette yet.


Adventure Games by Graceful Decay

Game Information

Platform PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5
Perspective First-Person
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Puzzle, Solitary Exploration
Genre Drama
Theme Romance
Graphic Style Illustrated realism
Presentation Realtime 3D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

System Requirements
OS: Windows 7 (64 Bit)
Processor: ntel Core i3 @ 3.5GHz or AMD FX-4170
Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD R7 270X (2GB VRAM)
DirectX: Version 11
Storage: 10 GB available space

