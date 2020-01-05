Black Noir detected on Kickstarter

It seems every down-on-his-luck private eye is in need of a few extra bucks to make ends meet, and that is true enough of the star of Tobias Rosenling's upcoming Black Noir, a point-and-click thriller currently seeking funding through Kickstarter.

Francis Black is a "borderline alcoholic" who "lives his life surviving one day at a time, doing odd jobs for anyone willing to send some coin his way, and spends what little money is left after paying for food and lodging in the nearby pub." That all changes when he is roused from a "particularly bad hangover" to investigate the decapitation of a dancer from a local nightclub owned by the "criminal outfit running the city’s booze and drugs [who] want Francis to find the killer before the cops." As a matter of self-preservation, normally he "stays out of gang related business" but this time he "has little choice in the matter. Francis will need to get his hands dirty whether he likes it or not."



Set in a "crime-infested city in a fictional version of early 1900s United States," Black Noir is a traditional third-person adventure presented in a distinct hand-painted art style. Inspired by the classics of both noir mysteries and point-and-click thrillers, the game promises a "strong narrative focus" filled with "sex, drugs, and violence, in a world of questionable characters, where right and wrong is balanced on a razor sharp edge." But players can also expect plenty of inventory to collect and puzzles to solve along the way.

Rosenling hopes to release the game on Steam and itch.io (the latter DRM-free) in April 2021, but in order to help complete it in the meantime, the indie Swedish developer has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise a little over $4000 USD by February 2nd.