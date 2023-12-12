  • Log In | Sign Up

  • News
  • Reviews
  • Top Games
  • Search
  • New Releases
  • Daily Deals
  • Forums
» Home / Games / CorpoNation: The Sorting Process (2024) - Game details
AG Stats pixel

CorpoNation: The Sorting Process

Greetings, valued employee. You have been tasked with sorting the Ringo CorpoNation’s genetic samples. With the credits that you earn, you can shop, game and pay your bills on time. Rogue workers may try to entice you into betraying your beloved employer, but we know you’ll give 110%.

Updates

13 Dec, 2023
CorpoNation: The Sorting Process - A Dystopian Adventure Awaits
Immerse yourself in a morally-gray world of corporate intrigue, puzzle-solving and loyalty tests in this highly-anticipated single-player game.

Walkthrough for CorpoNation: The Sorting Process

Stuck in CorpoNation: The Sorting Process, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for CorpoNation: The Sorting Process and wonder no more!

Note, these will contain spoilers.

Screenshots and Trailers for CorpoNation: The Sorting Process


Transparent PNG

CorpoNation The Sorting Process - trailer 3

Transparent PNG

CorpoNation The Sorting Process - trailer 2

Transparent PNG

CorpoNation The Sorting Process - trailer

What our readers think of CorpoNation: The Sorting Process

There haven't been any reader that reviewed CorpoNation: The Sorting Process yet. Please share your (short) verdict, a review or post your star rating!


Post review

Adventure Games by Canteen

Game Information

Platform PC
Perspective Third-Person
Control Point-and-click
Gameplay -
Genre Simulation
Theme Political
Graphic Style -
Presentation -
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

CorpoNation: The Sorting Process by Canteen - A Point and Click Adventure Game

CorpoNation: The Sorting Process is an adventure game, released in 2024 by Canteen. CorpoNation: The Sorting Process has a style and uses a Point-and-click control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of CorpoNation: The Sorting Process, at this time the community has not provided a rating for CorpoNation: The Sorting Process.
Back to the top