Endacopia

You will be required to guide a lost child through a world that operates on foreign rules. The child’s name is “Mellow” and he doesn’t know much about anything other than the fact that he has a strong gut instinct. With a little help from his guardian angel (You!), Mellow will be able to overcome many obstacles in the way of him finding a place he can call “home”… wherever that may be.

Endacopia  (2024)

AndyLand

Game Information

Platform Mac, PC
Perspective Mixed
Control Keyboard
Gameplay Hybrid - Action
Genre Fantasy
Theme -
Graphic Style Stylized art
Presentation 2D or 2.5D
Action (Compulsory) -
Red Flags -
Media Internet download

Endacopia by AndyLand - Adventure Game

Endacopia is an adventure game, that will be released in 2024 by AndyLand. Endacopia has a Stylized art style and uses a Keyboard control scheme. Adventure Gamers have not yet published a review of Endacopia, at this time the community has not provided a rating for Endacopia.
