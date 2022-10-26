Endacopia  (2024)

Endacopia
You will be required to guide a lost child through a world that operates on foreign rules. The child’s name is “Mellow” and he doesn’t know much about anything other than the fact that he has a strong gut instinct. With a little help from his guardian angel (You!), Mellow will be able to overcome many obstacles in the way of him finding a place he can call “home”… wherever that may be.
Developer:
AndyLand
Platforms:
Mac, PC
Releases:
- Digital October 2024 by AndyLand
Walkthrough for EndacopiaStuck in Endacopia, or looking for the best way to proceed? Click below to view our walkthrough for Endacopia and wonder no more!
Note, these will contain spoilers.
Game Information